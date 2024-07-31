Cutting-Edge Online Mapping Interface: New digital tool enhances traditional mining paper maps with advanced features.

New digital tool enhances traditional mining paper maps with advanced features. Free Access: Available to all users at no cost.

Available to all users at no cost. Comprehensive Global Data: Detailed information on over 17,000 assets and properties worldwide.

Detailed information on over 17,000 assets and properties worldwide. Investor and Company Integration: Facilitates better decision-making and due diligence.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) -DigiGeoData Inc. and The Northern Miner, renowned for their industry-standard Exploration Activity Maps, are thrilled to announce the launch of a new, cutting-edge online mapping interface. This digital tool enhances traditional mineral exploration paper maps with unparalleled access to mining data and is free to access.

Both DigiGeoData Inc. and The Northern Miner are wholly owned subsidiaries of EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0). DigiGeoData, a powerful digital mapping SaaS interface and mineral resource intelligence database powers EarthLabs' suite of products, including The Northern Miner, CEO.CA, Marco Polo, and Northern Miner Maps. Recently, The Northern Miner Maps merged with DigiGeoMaps, providing a more robust offering to its sponsors.

"The power of this platform lies in its ability to integrate vast amounts of data into a user-friendly, interactive interface," said Glen Jones, Managing Director of DigiGeoData. "This tool transforms how companies present their properties anywhere in the world, regardless of commodity, development stage or size and how investors access and analyze mining data, making it an indispensable resource for anyone involved in the mining sector."

Anthony Vaccaro, President of The Northern Miner, added, "Since 1915, The Northern Miner has been at the forefront of providing valuable mining information. This new interface is an evolution of our legacy, offering unprecedented access to global mining data. This tool will help investors seeking the next discovery by empowering them with comprehensive and accurate data so that they can conduct due diligence and make more informed decisions."

The mapping interface can be accessed directly at https://maps.northernminer.com/ or via The Northern Miner website by selecting the TNM MAPS tab.

What's Included:

All Company Types: From private companies to those publicly listed on global stock exchanges.

From private companies to those publicly listed on global stock exchanges. Global Assets and Properties: Over 17,000 types, ranging from grassroots exploration to production.

Over 17,000 types, ranging from grassroots exploration to production. Exploration Activity Areas: Tagged by DigiGeoData's unique areas such as Athabasca Basin, James Bay, and Red Lake, facilitating easy searches.

Tagged by DigiGeoData's unique areas such as Athabasca Basin, James Bay, and Red Lake, facilitating easy searches. Linked Properties: Direct links to corresponding property pages on company websites for thorough due diligence.

Direct links to corresponding property pages on company websites for thorough due diligence. Comprehensive Commodities Coverage: Including major/minor metals, precious metals, energy, rare earths, and industrial minerals.

Including major/minor metals, precious metals, energy, rare earths, and industrial minerals. Extensive Claim Data: Covering regions in Canada, Australia, Western USA, and South America.

TRY IT NOW FOR FREE

Premium Sponsorship Opportunities:

While the interface offers comprehensive data and features for free, DigiGeoData and The Northern Miner offer multiple sponsorship opportunities for companies to enhance their property listings. Sponsored properties are highlighted, increasing their prominence in searches and map views. This feature provides a unique opportunity for companies to showcase their assets more effectively to potential investors and gain a competitive edge in the market.

For companies looking to maximize their exposure and attract more investment, reach out to Dan at DanS@DigiGeoData.com to learn more about our sponsorship options.

About DigiGeoData Inc.

DigiGeoData Inc. is a leading provider of advanced mapping and data solutions for the mining industry. With a focus on innovation, DigiGeoData offers tools that empower companies and investors to make informed decisions.

About The Northern Miner

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner is a highly respected publication dedicated to covering the latest news and developments in the mining industry. It offers in-depth reporting and analysis, making it a trusted source of information for mining professionals and investors

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

For further information please contact:



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market "(OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218131

SOURCE: EarthLabs Inc.