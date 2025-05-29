Advertising revenue up 12.5% YoY to $1.59 million following a 172.1% increase in Q4 2024.

Subscription revenue increased 2.4% YoY, building on the 39.9% growth from Q4 2024.

Net investment gains of $2.0M from our investment portfolio.

Ended the quarter with total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $39.4M.

Highlights for the three-months period ended March 31, 2025:

Completed the quarter with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $39,411,069 as compared to $39,234,437 as at December 31, 2024;

Advertising revenue of $1,592,565 as compared to $1,415,686 for the three months ended March 31, 2024;

Subscription revenue of $311,092 as compared to $303,873 for the three months ended March 31, 2024;

Net investment gains of $2,022,093 from our investment portfolio as compared to $3,310,372 for the three months ended March 31, 2024;

Net income and comprehensive income of $221,974 (basic earnings per share of $0.00) as compared to $1,605,886 (basic earnings per share of $0.01) for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

"In Q1, we delivered solid results that highlight the resilience of our business and the strength of our revenue model," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "Advertising revenue grew to $1.59 million, and subscription revenue increased to $311K - both reflecting year-over-year growth and continued demand for our platform. We maintained a strong liquidity position with total cash, investments, and equity holdings of $39.4 million, providing us with the flexibility to pursue growth opportunities and invest into core product offerings for our millions of users. We're addressing past investment volatility and remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and strategic asset management. EarthLabs is well-positioned to leverage market opportunities, enhancing long-term shareholder value."

Summary of financial results

The following are selected interim condensed consolidated financial results as at and for the three ended March 31, 2025, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income highlights Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 Advertising revenue $ 1,592,565 $ 1,415,686 Subscriptions revenue 311,092 303,873 Sales of exploration maps 41,928 64,703 Net investment gains 2,022,093 3,310,372 Other income 400,673 278,246 Operating, general and administrative (3,235,765 ) (2,633,349 ) Research and development expenses (859,261 ) (719,786 ) Total expenses (4,126,764 ) (3,390,246 ) Loss from equity investment (14,228 ) (14,840 ) Income tax expense (5,385 ) (361,908 ) Net income and comprehensive income for the period 221,974 1,605,886 Earnings per common share for the period - basic and diluted 0.00 0.01

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position highlights March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,976,295 $ 4,122,474 Due from brokers 1,252,705 416,907 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses 375,234 519,491 Investments, at fair value 32,413,669 32,912,428 Equity investment 1,768,400 1,782,628 Income tax receivable 262,977 268,362 Right-of-use assets, net 947,779 992,417 Intangible Assets 2,795,333 2,826,438 Goodwill 624,290 624,290 Total assets 44,900,515 44,930,710 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,494,738 1,697,947 Deferred revenue 3,535,499 3,452,044 Total promissory note 739,712 726,458 Total lease liabilities 977,642 1,031,645 Total liabilities 6,839,787 7,105,575 Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants 52,588,762 52,575,143 Deficit (14,528,034 ) (14,750,008 )

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

