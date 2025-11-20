Net investment gains of $23,138,120 for the quarter and $31,701,678 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from our investment portfolio, a 109.7% return on investments;

55.8% increase in advertising and sponsorships revenue as compared to Q3 2024 with advertising and sponsorship revenue of $5,379,047 for the nine months period ended September 30, 2025 (26.1% increase);

Ended the quarter with total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $69,736,066.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated financial results for three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 of the Company (the "Financial Results").

Highlights for the three-months period ended September 30, 2025:

Advertising and sponsorships revenue of $2,189,792 as compared to $1,405,283 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 55.8%;

Net investment gains of $23,138,120 from our investment portfolio as compared to $944,686 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 2,349.3%;

Net income and comprehensive income of $20,288,958 (basic earnings per share of $0.15) as compared to net loss and comprehensive loss of $871,536 (basic loss per share of $0.01) for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2025:

Completed the nine-month period with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $69,736,066 as compared to $39,234,437, an increase of 77.7%;

Advertising and sponsorships revenue of $5,379,047 as compared to $4,265,753 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 26.1%;

Net investment gains of $31,701,678 from our investment portfolio as compared to $3,827,914 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 728.2%;

Net income and comprehensive income of $25,726,512 (basic earnings per share of $0.19) as compared to net loss and comprehensive loss of $1,228,107 (basic loss per share of $0.01) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

During the quarter, EarthLabs expanded its media reach through strategic content partnerships and innovative engagement programs. The Northern Miner's Great Canadian Treasure Hunt campaign drew thousands of participants across Canada, reinforcing the Company's position as a leading connector between investors, explorers, and the broader mining ecosystem. Additionally, EarthLabs continues to invest in technology and data-driven storytelling across its platforms, integrating new analytics tools and deepening relationships with partners in the mining sector.

"Our strategy is paying off, plain and simple," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "These quarterly results are the outcome of disciplined capital allocation, operational focus, and years of investment in the right platforms and people. EarthLabs has built real leverage to the mining sector's next cycle, and it's showing up in the numbers. We plan to continue updating the market quarterly as we execute on our strategy. The train's moving, investors paying attention can see where it's headed."

Summary of financial results

The following are selected interim condensed consolidated financial results as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) highlights Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Advertising and sponsorships revenue $ 2,189,792 $ 1,405,283 $ 5,379,047 $ 4,265,753 Subscriptions revenue 313,641 310,090 937,661 914,697 Sales of exploration maps 41,640 35,027 118,252 140,108 Net investment gains 23,138,120 944,686 31,701,678 3,827,914 Other income 322,536 98,654 902,295 575,882 Operating, general and administrative (3,151,437 ) (2,776,548 ) (9,323,710 ) (8,099,814 ) Research and development expenses (350,535 ) (840,751 ) (1,648,280 ) (2,430,756 ) Total expenses (3,532,212 ) (3,653,424 ) (11,065,005 ) (10,640,481 ) Loss from equity investment (5,185 ) (13,874 ) (25,333 ) (30,385 ) Income tax recovery (expense) (2,179,374 ) 2,022 (2,222,083 ) (281,595 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period 20,288,958 (871,536 ) 25,726,512 (1,228,017 ) Earnings (loss) per common share for the period - basic and diluted 0.15 (0.01 ) 0.19 (0.01 )

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position highlights September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,789,682 $ 4,122,474 Due from brokers 2,635,213 416,907 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses 309,152 519,491 Investments, at fair value 60,553,876 32,912,428 Equity investment 1,757,295 1,782,628 Right-of-use assets, net 858,503 992,417 Intangible Assets 2,737,333 2,826,438 Goodwill 624,290 624,290 Total assets 75,184,993 44,930,710 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,116,489 1,697,947 Deferred revenue 6,113,649 3,452,044 Total promissory note 766,950 726,458 Total lease liabilities 926,830 1,031,645 Deferred tax liabilities 2,220,060 - Total liabilities 11,400,208 7,105,575 Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants 52,808,281 52,575,143 Retained earnings (deficit) 10,976,504 (14,750,008 )

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

