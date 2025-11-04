Industry-first, 'off-the-beaten-path' travel documentary series focused on junior mining, celebrating the spirit of ingenuity and resilience that drives the industry

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is thrilled to announce the release of Episode 7 of EarthLabs Expeditions, a bold reality documentary series revolutionizing how audiences experience the junior mining and exploration industry.

This episode features Borealis Mining Company Limited (TSXV: BOGO) (FSE: L4B0) (OTC Pink: BORMF) with a visit to the legendary mining state of Nevada to trace 150 years of mining history along the prolific Walker Lane Trend.

EarthLabs Expeditions is an industry-first, 'off-the-beaten-path' travel documentary meets junior mining, exploration video series.

It's an epic journey into the unknown, where:

The adventure is 100% unscripted (and sometimes requires a quad).

There will be Nuggets

The discoveries are real, the history is raw, and the ride is riveting.

Episode 7 - Borealis Mining

This time, we're headed back to Nevada - a state with a legendary mining past - to see a company poised to kick off the next gold rush in a record-high gold price environment.

Join us on the ground with Kelly Malcolm, Iain Campbell, and Andreas Steckenborn to visit a deposit that bridges the gap from 1870s prospectors to modern, high-tech mining: the incredible Borealis Mine.

We explore a region steeped in gold rush history, tracing the Walker Lane Trend from the 1876 ghost town of Bodie, California (over 1 million ounces produced) to Aurora, Nevada (nearly 2 million ounces produced), and witness the scale of the fully permitted Borealis operation firsthand. The Borealis team is on the "absolute cusp of production", ready to begin blasting and hauling from its high-grade, oxide open pits. The episode culminates in a major milestone-the team's first official gold pour from freshly crushed and stacked ore.

Come along with us to understand how the region's unique geology created oxidized ore that is easier to process, and watch firsthand as Borealis uses a high-tech heap leach and ADR plant to turn that rock into a finished gold bar.



Join our host, Jonathan Brazeau, on the journey to the Nevada desert to learn all about this incredible project.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5NuaNBxI24

Limited to just 10 Expeditions per year, EarthLabs Expeditions spotlights companies with significant discoveries, impactful projects, and compelling stories. Hosted by the charismatic and fearless Jonathan Brazeau, the show takes viewers on a journey that goes beyond boardrooms and polished presentations to explore the real, gritty work of the junior mining industry. Jonathan travels the world, getting his boots on the ground, meeting with industry leaders, workers, and the people who make up this dynamic sector.

About EarthLabs

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

