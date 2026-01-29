Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is excited to announce the launch of the newest regional bonus prize in The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt, as Canadians nationwide continue the search for more than $1.6 million in gold hidden across the country.



Organized by The Northern Miner, the treasure hunt has already drawn hundreds of thousands of participants from coast to coast. The fifth regional bonus prize has now been revealed: six one-ounce gold coins valued at nearly $43,000, sending treasure hunters west to Southern British Columbia, one of Canada's most iconic and picturesque regions.



The Southern B.C. Bonus Prize follows the recent discovery of the Newfoundland Bonus Prize and arrives while another regional prize - the Golden Triangle Bonus - remains unclaimed. Each new release adds momentum to the hunt, energizing participants and spectators alike as the race toward the grand prize intensifies.



"Southern British Columbia is where adventure meets history," said Anthony Vaccaro, President of The Northern Miner Group. "From the peaks, rivers, and streams that fueled historic gold rushes to modern mineral discoveries, the region offers treasure hunters a chance to explore breathtaking landscapes while walking in the footsteps of Canada's rich mining heritage."



With multiple bonus prizes hidden and the grand prize yet to be uncovered, the hunt continues to bring Canadians together in a shared adventure - blending history, exploration, and the thrill of discovery.



Participants can join the hunt and view the new Southern B.C. clue here.



Watch the Southern B.C. reveal video here:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbNiSAj8kS0

With recent gains in the price of gold, Bonus Prizes are now worth an impressive $43,000, while the grand prize has grown to over $1.55 million. Since the Hunt began on August 13, 2025, gold has surged an astounding 58%, adding even more excitement and value to the search.



This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, McEwen Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Mining Matters, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

