Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt continues to mesmerize Canadians as thousands come together to search for more than $1.3 million in gold treasure. The organizers, The Northern Miner, are excited to announce the third regional prize: six one-ounce gold coins, valued at over $34,000, are located in one of Canada's most prolific gold regions - the mineral-rich belt of northwestern B.C.'s Golden Triangle.

This third regional prize in the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt follows the discovery of the second regional prize in Cobalt, Ontario, by a father-son duo. These regional prizes continue to drive excitement and momentum among treasure hunters and observers across Canada, not to mention the desire to track down the grand prize.

"The Golden Triangle is more than a patch of mountains in northwestern B.C., it's a living testament to Canada's rich mining legacy," said Anthony Vaccaro, President of The Northern Miner Group. "For over a century, miners have pursued its vast mineral wealth, uncovering some of the richest gold, silver and copper deposits in the world. Today, the Golden Triangle continues to bridge Canada's historic mining achievements with future opportunities, exemplifying the nation's resource potential across the country."

The newly released B.C. treasure invites followers of the hunt to learn more about the Golden Triangle's significant role in Canada's mining history, explore its scenic wilderness and join the search for the treasure. Every regional clue ties back to the grand treasure, valued at more than $1 million, hidden somewhere in Canada.

Watch the Golden Triangle reveal video here: English | French

Participants can join the hunt and view the new Golden Triangle clue at https://www.northernminer.com/news/the-northern-miner-treasure-hunt-golden-triangle-dreams-from-buck-to-billions/1003884857/ or treasure.northernminer.com.

Monthly Prizes Connect to the $1M+ Gold Hunt

Nine more bonus prizes (each representing six one-ounce gold coins) will roll out over the next year, revealed through new monthly stories and videos. Every release carries two layers of mystery: clues pointing to the regional bonus prize and the $1+ million grand treasure. Together, these releases will ignite fresh debates and theories while inspiring people to reconnect with the country's history of adventure and discovery.

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, McEwen Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Mining Matters, MINING.COM,

CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

