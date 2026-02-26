Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0). With the grand prize now valued at ~$1.5 million, The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is excited to announce the next regional bonus prize. Organized by The Northern Miner, the treasure hunt continues to attract dedicated hunters and weekend warriors alike. Six one-ounce gold coins valued at over $42,000 will be claimed by a hunter, or hunters, in Toronto, Ontario - the global hub of mining finance.

The Toronto Bonus Prize coincides with the mining world turning its attention to Toronto for The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention - the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention - running from March 1-4 2026. With prizes found in Southern B.C., Newfoundland, Cobalt, and Dawson City, over $160,000 of regional prizes have been claimed. The unclaimed prize in B.C.'s Golden Triangle and the newest prize in Toronto, ON, bring the regional prize total to date to over $240,000.

"Toronto is where mining leadership meets living heritage," said Anthony Vaccaro, President of The Northern Miner Group. "From its role as the financial heart of Canada's global mining industry to its deep roots in the country's resource development story, Toronto offers a unique opportunity to celebrate innovation, investment, and the enduring legacy of Canadian mining."



Over the last six months, tens of thousands of hunters from across Canada have engaged with The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt - not to mention the many more followers curious to see where the treasures lie. The adventure continues as Canadians from all walks of life engage with Canada's proud mining history.

Participants can join the hunt and view the new Toronto clue here.



Watch the Toronto reveal video here:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pmhGng3ZdM

With recent gains in the price of gold, Bonus Prizes are now worth more than $43,000, while the grand prize has grown to ~$1.5 million. Since the Hunt began on August 13, 2025, gold has surged more than 50%, adding even more excitement and value to the search.



This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, McEwen Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Mining Matters, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Disclaimer

18+. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of Canada only. All prize valuations are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and based on the spot gold prices as of February 25, 2026, and may fluctuate with market prices. Full contest rules, eligibility criteria, and redemption process available at treasure.northernminer.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "potential", "projected", "assumed", "planned", "to be", "may", "could", "should", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company has attempted to identify key risks and assumptions, actual outcomes may vary.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

