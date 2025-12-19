Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) -EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt continues to captivate Canadians as thousands of participants unite in the search for more than $1.3 million in gold treasure hidden across the country. The organizers, The Northern Miner, are excited to unveil the fourth regional prize: six one-ounce gold coins, valued at nearly $36,000, sending treasure hunters on their next adventure to Newfoundland, one of Canada's most storied and historically rich mining regions.



The latest clue follows the release of the Golden Triangle bonus prize, which remains unclaimed a month after its announcement. The two live bonus prizes build momentum nationwide, fueling excitement among treasure hunters and spectators alike, while bringing participants one step closer to uncovering the grand prize.



"Newfoundland has played an important and often underappreciated role in Canada's mining history," said Anthony Vaccaro, President of The Northern Miner Group. "From early gold and silver discoveries and long-producing base metal deposits to a modern resurgence in mineral exploration, the province reflects both the foundations of Canada's resource sector and its future potential."





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AX5kg5BRZmg

Watch the Newfoundland reveal video here: English | French



The newly released Newfoundland clue encourages participants to explore the province's rich geological history, dramatic coastlines, and mining communities while continuing the search for hidden gold. As with every regional clue in the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt, this clue connects directly to the grand prize, valued at more than $1.3 million, hidden somewhere in Canada.



Participants can join the hunt and view the new Newfoundland clue at https://www.northernminer.com/news/the-northern-miner-treasure-hunt-argentia-the-land-of-silver-and-second-chances/1003885834/ or treasure.northernminer.com.

Monthly Prizes Connect to the $1M+ Gold Hunt

Eight more bonus prizes (each representing six one-ounce gold coins) will roll out over the next year, revealed through new monthly stories and videos. Every release carries two layers of mystery: clues pointing to the regional bonus prize and the $1+ million grand treasure. Together, these releases will ignite fresh debates and theories while inspiring people to reconnect with the country's history of adventure and discovery.

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, McEwen Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Mining Matters, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Disclaimer

18+. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of Canada only. All prize valuations are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and based on the spot gold prices as of November 20, 2025, and may fluctuate with market prices. Full contest rules, eligibility criteria, and redemption process available at treasure.northernminer.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "potential", "projected", "assumed", "planned", "to be", "may", "could", "should", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company has attempted to identify key risks and assumptions, actual outcomes may vary.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278689

Source: EarthLabs Inc.