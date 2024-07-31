Atento promotes the selection of the best profiles for its clients through the Smart Recruiter AI platform

The proprietary tool revolutionizes recruitment in the customer service sector by creating genuine and personalized interactions with candidates, which simulate real scenarios faithful to brands

Smart Recruiter optimizes the efficiency of the selection process and improves the quality of hires, providing better service to Atento's customers

More than 4,000 candidates have participated in the selection process since March to fill positions in nearly 10 operations

MADRID, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and an industry leader in Latin America, is driving recruitment with Smart Recruiter, an innovative recruitment platform based on generative artificial intelligence to improve efficiency in the candidate selection process in the Customer Experience sector (CX). Through this tool, Atento can more easily select people with the profile that best fits the business of its clients and the industry to which they belong, contributing to the reduction of turnover and increasing the productivity of the companies with which Atento works.

Since it was launched in March, Smart Recruiter has transformed the process of selecting candidates in the Customer Experience (CX) sector, through an advanced generative AI chatbot. It differs from traditional chatbots because of its ability to understand, process and generate natural language, allowing a fluid, genuine and intuitive conversation with the candidate. In this way, applicants can converse with the tool as if they were talking to a real customer, making their interactions fluid and their responses more spontaneous and insightful. In this simulated interaction, the candidate is confronted with a scenario very similar to reality, providing them with a realistic view of their future position.

Thanks to this tool, Atento can more accurately identify the candidates who best fit the organizational culture and the specific needs of its clients. In this way, a deeper alignment is achieved between employees and the brand's objectives, which translates into an increase in productivity, an improvement in the customer experience and the service provided, as well as a reduction in staff turnover.

Smart Recruiter has proven its effectiveness since its implementation in March, boosting the selection of personnel in Atento. Nearly 4,000 people have participated in selection processes through the platform, which has resulted in the hiring of more than 340 candidates to fill positions in nearly 10 operations.

"At Atento, we are committed to continuous innovation in our human resources processes. Smart Recruiter is an example of how artificial intelligence can transform the way we evaluate and select our future employees, in tune with the needs of our customers. In addition, this tool not only improves accuracy in selection, but also provides an enriching experience for candidates, aligned with the needs and expectations of our clients. This is one more initiative of the company in search of fulfilling its strategy, aimed at operational efficiency," commented Thiago Zanon, Global Head of HR, Atento.

Hyper-personalization, evaluation, and accurate selection of top talent

Smart Recruiter is based on generative AI powered by Atento AI Studio, which allows candidates to simulate a scenario with a client in a hyper-personalized way, very faithful to reality, through a fluid and natural conversation. This provides people who apply for the position with a more realistic vision of what the future position will be, as well as having a more attractive and personalized selection experience. During the interaction, Atento's intelligent moderator, LINEU (Learning Intelligent Node Efficient Understanding), ensures that the conversation is kept within the right context, avoiding deviations and ensuring consistency.

Simultaneously, the platform analyzes candidates' responses in real-time, generating assessments that support the hiring process. Smart Recruiter's understanding capabilities, coupled with the adjustments made by Atento's prompt engineers, make the AI fully tailored to the brand's tone and content.

Preliminary and dynamically, the tool acts as an effective way to assess candidates, allowing candidates to be quickly and accurately identified with the skills and aptitudes needed to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

In a highly competitive market, the ability to attract and retain quality human talent has become a fundamental differentiator for companies. In this regard, Atento's development of Smart Recruiter works as a strategic tool for personnel selection, which allows Atento to stand out from its competitors and establish itself as reliable partners for its clients.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BTO") services in Latin America and one of the leading providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the leading providers of BTO nearshoring CRM services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the Company has developed its business model in 17 countries, employing approximately 120,000 people. Atento has more than 400 customers, to whom it offers a wide range of BTO CRM services through multiple channels.

