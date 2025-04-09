Atento advances in its sustainability and efficiency plan and improves its rating in the CDP evaluation

This certification reflects the company's progress in climate and water efficiency, with outstanding performance in energy efficiency, emission reduction, and environmental policies.

The company continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability by optimizing resource consumption and implementing strategies to minimize its environmental impact.

MADRID, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business transformation outsourcing services (CRM/BTO) and an industry leader in Latin America, has been recognized by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), one of the world's most prestigious nonprofit environmental organizations, with a B certification in environmental and water management. This rating acknowledges the company's significant efforts in integrating sustainable practices into its business model, mitigating environmental impact, and continuously improving its natural resource management processes.

The CDP assessment particularly highlights Atento's performance in key areas within its climate and water resource management strategies:

Climate Category: Atento's rating places the company in the "Management" band, according to CDP's classification, which recognizes companies with effective implementation of sustainable strategies. The company has also excelled in Energy Strategy, being recognized for its efficiency practices and energy consumption optimization. Additionally, in Emissions and Low-Carbon Products, Atento has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable solutions. Over the past few years, the company has carried out initiatives that have led to a 32.6% reduction in its carbon footprint since 2020. Due to achievements like this, CDP has awarded Atento an "A" grade in this subcategory.

Water Category: In this category, CDP specifically acknowledged Atento's performance in Governance, recognizing its structured approach to water management; Environmental Policies, reflecting its commitment to water sustainability; and Water Pollution Management Procedures, highlighting its efforts to reduce water-related impacts.

"Sustainability is not just a commitment but a strategic pillar in our business vision. Atento's Infrastructure team constantly works to innovate and improve our environmental practices, ensuring that our growth aligns with a positive impact on the planet and the communities where we operate," said Pablo Sánchez, Atento's ESG Director and CMO.

CDP is a nonprofit organization that manages the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, and regions. It evaluates thousands of companies worldwide based on their commitment to environmental disclosure, awareness, and risk management, as well as the implementation of best practices in sustainability. CDP operates the world's largest environmental database and plays a key role in investment and procurement decision-making to move toward a sustainable, strengthened, and zero-emission economy. In 2024, more than 24,800 organizations reported their environmental impact through CDP, reflecting a growing commitment to transparency and sustainability.

As part of its sustainability strategy, Atento continues to implement innovative solutions to reduce its environmental impact and promote responsible business practices. These advancements are also reflected in its latest ESG report, where the company highlights key sustainability and social responsibility initiatives.

