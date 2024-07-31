

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.258 billion, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $2.845 billion, or $3.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.341 billion or $3.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $6.961 billion from $6.269 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $3.258 Bln. vs. $2.845 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.50 vs. $3.00 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.961 Bln vs. $6.269 Bln last year.



