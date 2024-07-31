Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' American Robotics Secures Key Contract with United States Coast Guard for Maritime Emissions Monitoring to Support EPA Clean Ports Initiatives

Data Collection and Analysis of Emissions Including Sulphur Oxides, Nitrogen Oxides, and Carbon Dioxide to Support Compliance with MARPOL Annex 6 Regulations

Contract Expands American Robotics' Reach into Strategically Important Ports and Logistics Markets

Positions American Robotics for Significant Market Expansion and Future Growth Opportunities Potentially with U.S. Federal Program of Record Contracts That are Typically Approved for Long Term Funding

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary American Robotics Inc. ("American Robotics") was awarded a firm, fixed-price contract by the United States Coast Guard (USCG). This contract marks the first U.S. federal contract for American Robotics as a prime contractor, showcasing the breadth of its innovative autonomous, end-to-end data solutions portfolio.

Timothy "T3" Tenne, CEO of American Robotics, stated, "This contract is a significant achievement for American Robotics. It not only validates our reputation as a leading critical operations and service provider, but also opens the door to future opportunities with federal agencies. Deploying drones for data collection and analysis to support compliance with environmental standards enables a seismic shift in how these types of monitoring operations are currently being performed today. We expect to demonstrate increased safety and efficiency, and most importantly, provide regulatory compliant data that will aid in reducing toxic pollutants from the air."

American Robotics, through this contract, has a significant opportunity to support the USCG, along with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Department of Justice (DOJ) for maritime emissions monitoring in the United States. The implementation of this contract will involve a "sniffer" payload that provides real-time monitoring of vessel emissions, including sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and carbon dioxide (CO2), supporting compliance with the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) Annex 6 regulations.

American Robotics believes it is possible that a successful operation could lead to the establishment of a Program of Record. This would broaden the scope of autonomous monitoring of emissions across major U.S. ports on a regular basis representing a significant opportunity for American Robotics. Emissions monitoring applications further expand American Robotics' portfolio of capabilities around delivering security and inspection solutions to ports, terminal operators and homeland security sectors and is expected to offer opportunities for expanded integration of Ondas' Optimus System, Iron Drone Raider, and Kestrel C-UAS solutions in the future.

Large shipping vessels, primarily powered by fossil fuels, are major contributors to various polluting emissions, notably SOx, NOx, and CO2. These emissions pose risks to both human health and the environment, with short-term exposure to SOx causing respiratory issues and breathing difficulties. SOx also contributes to the formation of particulate aerosols, which have negative impacts on human health. Areas with high maritime traffic face considerable ship-generated emissions, especially impacting residents of port cities and coastal communities.

MARPOL Annex 6 regulations address air pollution from ocean-going ships. The international air pollution requirements of Annex 6 establish limits on NOx emissions and require the use of fuel with lower sulfur content, protecting people's health and the environment by reducing ozone-producing pollution, which can cause smog and aggravate asthma. The requirements apply to vessels operating in U.S. waters as well as ships operating within 200 nautical miles of the coast of North America, also known as the North American Emission Control Area (ECA).

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Holdings Inc. via its wholly owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets autonomous drone solutions via the Optimus System - the world's first FAA certified small UAS (sUAS) developed for aerial security and data capture and the Iron Drone Raider, a counter-drone system designed to protect from the growing threat of hostile drones. The Optimus and Iron Drone Raider platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey security and data solution. They are deployed for critical defense, industrial and government applications where security, data and information collection and processing are required. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in defense, homeland security, public safety and other critical industrial and government security and infrastructure markets with improved connectivity, situational awareness and data collection and information processing capabilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

