United States Antimony Corp.: Bear River Zeolite Division Officially Launches "CattleMax" Cattle Feed Supplement/Additive and New Logo

United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", or the "Company"), (NYSE:UAMY) is pleased to announce the official launch of its own zeolite cattle feed additive through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bear River Zeolite Company ("BRZ"), under the brand name "CattleMaxTM".

The brand will be nested within BRZ's line of existing products, Zeo-True Naturals. Initially, CattleMaxTM will be offered in bulk "super sacks" as various packaging sizes are in development for smaller scale customers.

BRZ seeks to expand its market share in the animal feed space, which currently accounts for approximately 25% of its revenue. The company is offering very competitive introductory pricing on per ton sales of CattleMaxTM, a finely ground zeolite clinoptilolite supplement to cattle feed.

BRZ's Zeo-True Naturals also will provide access to its 85% and higher clinoptilolite zeolite mineral to smaller cattle operations with 50-pound and 25-pound bags in the near future.

To support efforts toward capturing this increase in market share, the Company recently brought on board Jonathan Miller as our Global Sales Manager. Jonathan Miller can be reached at Jmiller@usantimony.com or 813-505-0674 with any questions or inquiries regarding this new product line.

Commenting on the development and launch of CattleMaxTM, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Government Relations, Melissa Pagen stated, "We have been very proactive in increasing our market knowledge in the cattle management space by attending cattle association conventions across the country, reaching out to universities regarding research and development, and speaking with nutritionists as well as feed companies during this process. As a wholesaler, our direct connection with these key customers was limited. Now, in order to develop products that are relevant and are easily adopted, these connections and discussions are critical to making good decisions as we develop and launch our new product lines."

United States Antimony Corporation is also proud to unveil our new logo for Bear River Zeolite (BRZ), symbolizing the unique qualities and purity of our zeolite, which is sourced from a deposit in Idaho that was formed millions of years ago when volcanic ash mixed with seawater to create one of the most versatile minerals.

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC", the "Company", "Our", "Us", or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

Contact:

United States Antimony Corp.

PO Box 643

47 Cox Gulch Rd.

Thompson Falls, Montana 59873-0643

E-Mail: Jmiller@usantimony.com

Phone: (406) 606-4117

