Xtra Energy Corp. and SD&T Associates Ltd. Acquire Stibnite Prospect and Antimony Queen Mine, Marking Major Expansion in XTPT's Strategic U.S. Antimony Portfolio

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT), a U.S.-based critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with SD&T Associates Ltd., a private entity wholly owned by XTPT Chairman and CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, the companies have successfully acquired the Stibnite Prospect, the historic Antimony Queen Mine, and full control of the surrounding Gold Creek Antimony District in Washington State.

A full breakdown of the acquisition and asset allocation between the two entities is provided below.

These strategic acquisitions represent a pivotal step forward in XTPT's mission to become America's leading domestic supplier of antimony, significantly expanding the company's land position and operational reach within the United States.

With these additions, XTPT now holds 100% control over all key antimony-bearing deposits in the greater Carlton-Gold Creek area-the only known antimony district cluster of its kind in Washington State. The expansion includes 80 new parcels totaling over 1,650 acres of highly prospective, antimony-rich ground.

These XTPT holdings now include:

Coyote Prospect

Jumbo Prospect

Stibnite Prospect

Black Rock Prospect

Silver Ledge Mine

New Deal Mine

Figure 1: Land outlined in red is held by SD&T Associates Ltd.; all remaining parcels shown are those acquired directly by Xtra Energy Corp. (XTPT).

SD&T Associates Ltd., a private Colorado company owned by XTPT Chairman and CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng. controls an additional 17 parcels totaling 350 acres. Together with XTPT, the combined holdings now represent 100% control of all key antimony-bearing deposits within the Carlton-Gold Creek District, including:

Antimony Queen

The SideWinder

This consolidated land package establishes a commanding position over the only known antimony district cluster of its kind in Washington State.

The Antimony Queen site is currently listed under the Washington Department of Ecology's Model Toxics Control Act (MTCA) due to confirmed or suspected contamination exceeding state cleanup thresholds. While this designation does not prohibit mining or exploration, it does require that all activities proceed under regulatory oversight to ensure environmental and public health protections.

SD&T Associates Ltd. intends to evaluate and implement a Plan of Action for possible clean up of the contaminated area ensuring that any legacy environmental liabilities remain fully ring-fenced. The company will attempt tosecure a confirmed cleanup path with the Department of Ecology-either through the Voluntary Cleanup Program (VCP) or a formal remedial action plan under MTCA. SD&T Associates will seek support from XTPT in the cleanup process and the responsible redevelopment of historically impacted mining lands.

This strategic land acquisition gives Xtra Energy Corp. a dominant position in one of the most geologically unique and historically productive antimony-bearing regions in the United States-positioning the company for both near-term development and long-term resource expansion.

Figure 2 provides an overview of the combined land positions now held by both entities, including associated mines.



Figure 2: Overview of the all the acquired land by both Parties and Mines associated with each

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman of Xtra Energy Corp., commented:

"Our experienced team has once again identified and secured a highly prospective antimony-rich district in the heart of the U.S., creating substantial value for XTPT shareholders. This acquisition represents not only a strategic expansion of our critical minerals portfolio, but also a meaningful opportunity to demonstrate environmental leadership in resource development.

Historic and Geological Significance

First developed in the early 1900s, the Antimony Queen Mine and surrounding properties formed part of a productive antimony district that historically shipped over 1,000 tons of stibnite ore and several hundred tons of refined antimony oxide. The geology of the district is defined by structurally complex high-angle veins and sheared zones rich in stibnite, arsenopyrite, and pyrite, with historical assays indicating gold mineralization up to 2.8 g/t in addition to antimony.

Xtra Energy plans to re-map the historical workings, conduct systematic sampling across the vein systems, and assess the potential for dual recovery of both antimony and gold. As part of its broader strategy, XTPT will integrate the Gold Creek District into its growing portfolio alongside its flagship American Antimony Project in Nevada-establishing a national footprint of high-grade, strategically located antimony assets.

Figure 3: Stibnite Ore from The Antimony Queen Mine

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink: XTPT) is a U.S.-based mineral resource company dedicated to the exploration, development, and responsible stewardship of critical mineral assets. With a primary focus on antimony, Xtra Energy is advancing a growing portfolio of high-grade domestic projects aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains. Through environmentally responsible practices and strategic project development, the company is positioning itself to become a leading supplier of antimony-based ore in North America.

