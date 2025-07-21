Xtra Energy Corp.: Xtra Energy Grows Strategic Nevada Footprint with 1,240-Acre Acquisition in Proven Antimony Corridor

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT), a U.S.-based critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 1,240 acres of highly prospective ground in the Big Creek District of Nevada (See Figure 1.). This expansion further strengthens the company's strategic position in one of the United States' most historically significant antimony-producing regions.

Figure 1: Claim Layout of "Stibium Creek Project"

The newly acquired land surrounds the historic Bray-Beulah Mine and Hard Luck Pradier (See Figure 3.), both of which were past producers of high-grade antimony ore. This acquisition complements Xtra Energy's broader national platform aimed at restoring domestic antimony supply chains.

"This is another strategic step toward securing control of Nevada's most important antimony-producing corridors," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of Xtra Energy Corp. "We are focused on building scalable, domestic antimony supply in historically proven districts with near-term development potential."

Figure 2: Project Proximity + Recorded Historic Production

Historic and Geological Significance of Big Creek

The Big Creek Mining District is located on the western flank of the central Toiyabe Range in Lander County, approximately 10 miles south-southwest of Austin, Nevada and approximately 50 miles from XTPT's Flagship Project American Antimony (See Figure 2.). The area is accessible via well-maintained dirt roads leading south from the U.S. Highway 50.

Mining activity in the district dates back to the 1860s, when silver-bearing veins were first discovered. However, due to the high content of antimony and copper, early silver extraction proved difficult, leading to rapid abandonment of many of the initial operations. Interest revived in 1890 with the discovery of the Pine Mine in nearby Dry Canyon and surged again during World War I (1916-1918) in response to strategic demand for antimony. Production between 1935 and 1969 was intermittent and tied to volatile market conditions.

There are two principal historical workings located in Big Creek Canyon:

The Bray-Beulah and Hard Luck-Pradier workings

Figure 3: Notable Historic Mines within Claim Boundaries

Other historical workings include:

Toi Claims

Victoria Claims

The patented Bray-Beulah Mine (also known as the Genessee) is located on the west side of Big Creek, approximately 4.8 miles from the canyon mouth, hosted within the Ordovician Valmy Formation. The Hard Luck-Pradier workings lie about 1,000 feet to the north. While initially located as a silver mine in 1864, antimony was not recognized in the Bray-Beulah until 1891, when it was relocated by J. Bray.

Between 1891 and 1898, the Bray-Beulah produced over 1,000 tons of 60% antimony ore from at least two underground adits totaling over 900 feet of workings. The Bray-Beulah is reported to have been the third-largest antimony producer in Nevada , yet virtually no ore has been extracted since World War I, leaving the area largely underexplored in the modern era.

Figure 4: Historical Workings of the Bray-Beulah Tunnel

Strategic Expansion for XTPT

With this acquisition, Xtra Energy gains the opportunity to:

Conduct modern geological, geochemical, and geophysical evaluation of a highly mineralized corridor

Target underexplored extensions of historic workings with known high-grade stibnite zones

Evaluate potential for early monetization of stockpiled or remnant ore materials

This project complements XTPT's existing holdings at its flagship American Antimony Project in Nevada and its recent acquisition of the Gold Creek District in Washington State-solidifying the company's position as the national leader in the U.S.-based antimony development.

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT) is a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

