Xtra Energy Corp. Announces Commencement of Phase 1 Drilling Campaign at American Antimony Project, Churchill County, Nevada

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT), a U.S.-based critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the American Antimony Project in Nevada. Drilling officially began on July 15, 2025.

The Phase 1 program is being conducted by Harris Exploration Drilling, headquartered in Fallon, Nevada. Harris is a respected provider of exploration, geotechnical, and environmental drilling services across the United States and Canada. The program will be supervised by Robert Johansing, M.S. Economic Geology, QP, a Qualified Person with extensive experience in mineral exploration and project management throughout both the United States and Latin America.

Figure 1: Drilling Team Onsite at The American Antimony Project

Program Details:

RC drilling program : 20-30 holes

Target depth : 300 to 500 feet per hole

Total footage : Minimum of 6,000 feet

Daily progress : ~300 feet per day (plus move time)

Shift schedule : Single 10-12 hour shift per day

Estimated drilling time : ~20 days

Total program duration: ~25 days including moves and mobilization





Figure 2: RC Drill Rig that will be utilized in Phase 1

Drill targets are focused on testing down-dip and lateral extensions of historically productive stibnite (antimony sulfide) veins and felsite dike systems hosting disseminated stibnite, including the Antimony King, King Solomon, and Arrance corridors-all located within the 4-kilometer mineralized zone identified through historical mapping, sampling, and recent validation.

"With drills now turning, this marks the true beginning of subsurface discovery at the American Antimony Project," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO of XTPT. "We've hit every milestone on schedule - from BLM approval to bond posting to breaking ground - and this drill program positions us to validate and expand the known mineralized system with modern data."

Figure 3: Drill Pad Locations Targeting the Antimony King, King Solomon, and Arrance corridors

About Harris Exploration

Harris Exploration, a subsidiary of Earth Drilling Co. Ltd., operates a fleet of 41 drill rigs, including RC, diamond core, sonic, rotary, dual rotary, and auger platforms. With U.S. operations headquartered in Fallon, Nevada, the company serves the mineral exploration market across the western U.S. and is known for its technical reliability and performance in challenging terrains.

Strategic Positioning

The Phase 1 drill program builds on a series of recent milestones that demonstrate XTPT's operational momentum and technical readiness:

Petrographic study identifying a spatial relation between quart-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration and antimony mineralization in structurally controlled felsite (rhyolite) dikes

Successful funding supporting accelerated exploration and development efforts

Full BLM permit approval, enabling ground operations on federal land

Posting and formal acceptance of the reclamation bond, clearing final regulatory hurdles

Completion of road construction and drill pad development, providing immediate site access for drilling

Together, these achievements position XTPT to rapidly advance from surface validation to subsurface discovery - with the ultimate goal of becoming America's first domestic antimony producer.

Xtra Energy's American Antimony Project is one of the only known U.S.-based projects positioned for near-term production of antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage. With China's antimony supply chain rapidly contracting, XTPT is advancing one of the most strategically important mineral projects in the U.S.

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is a U.S.-based mineral resource company dedicated to the exploration, development, and responsible stewardship of critical mineral assets. With a primary focus on antimony, Xtra Energy is advancing a growing portfolio of high-grade domestic projects aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains. Through environmentally responsible practices and strategic project development, the company is positioning itself to become a leading supplier of antimony-based ore in North America.

