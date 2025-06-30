Xtra Energy Corp. Posts and Receives BLM Acceptance of Reclamation Bond, Clearing the Way for Immediate Development at the American Antimony Project

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT), a U.S.-based critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully posted and received official acceptance of the required reclamation bond from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for its American Antimony Project in Nevada.

With the bond now formally approved and accepted by the BLM, Xtra Energy has cleared its final regulatory milestone. The Company is now authorized to begin road construction, site preparation, and drilling activities immediately.

"This is the green light we've been waiting for," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of XTPT. "With the BLM's formal acceptance of our reclamation bond, we are cleared to break ground and begin the next phase of development at the American Antimony Project. This marks a critical step toward establishing America's first producing antimony operation."

Development Begins at a Pivotal Time for U.S. Critical Minerals

The bonding process is a key part of environmental compliance on federal lands, ensuring responsible stewardship throughout exploration and development. Xtra Energy's swift execution of this requirement reflects its operational readiness and long-term commitment to sustainable project advancement.

Immediate Next Steps:

Begin low-impact road construction and drill pad development

Launch Phase 1 drilling to test extensions of high-grade stibnite-bearing dikes and veins

Conduct comprehensive sampling and metallurgical testing on over 22 historic surface stockpiles-with grades up to 33% Sb

Xtra Energy's project is positioned to help reestablish a domestic supply of antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage. With 100% of U.S. antimony currently imported-primarily from China-the American Antimony Project offers a strategic solution to enhance national resource independence.

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is a U.S.-based mineral resource company dedicated to the exploration, development, and responsible stewardship of critical mineral assets. With a primary focus on antimony, Xtra Energy is advancing a growing portfolio of high-grade domestic projects aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains. Through environmentally responsible practices and strategic project development, the company is positioning itself to become a leading supplier of antimony-based ore in North America.

