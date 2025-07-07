Xtra Energy Corp. Breaks Ground at American Antimony Project in Nevada

Roadwork Now Underway, Drilling and Stockpile Assessment Set to Begin Next Week

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT) is pleased to announce that road construction has officially begun at its American Antimony Project in Nevada. This milestone follows the successful posting and formal acceptance of the Company's reclamation bond by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM)-the final regulatory requirement prior to ground activity.

Construction crews are now fully mobilized on-site, and initial roadwork is progressing on schedule. Completion is expected within the next week, allowing XTPT to immediately launch its Phase 1 drill program and begin detailed sampling and assessment of over 22 historic high-grade surface stockpiles.

"We're now in motion," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO of XTPT. "This development signals the beginning of a transformative phase for the Company. Our team has positioned itself to execute quickly, and with roadwork nearing completion, we're set to open access to both subsurface drill targets and surface stockpiles that could generate early revenue."

Project Highlights:

22+ historic surface stockpiles identified across the site, created during WWI and WWII

Sampling from initial piles has returned grades up to 33% Sb , with an average of 12.8%

First 2,100 tons of material targeted for metallurgical testing and potential near-term sale

Drilling to test extensions of high-grade stibnite veins and felsite dikes along a 4-kilometer corridor

The American Antimony Project is one of the only known U.S.-based projects with the potential to deliver domestic antimony production-a material vital for munitions, semiconductors, and grid-scale energy storage.

Strategic Timing Amid Geopolitical Shifts

The Company's development efforts come at a time of renewed urgency for domestic defense supply chains. With the Pentagon now halting certain munitions exports due to low U.S. stockpiles, the need for a reliable domestic source of antimony has become more critical than ever.

XTPT is on track to not only advance exploration but to play a key role in restoring American antimony production capacity for the first time in decades.

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is a U.S.-based mineral resource company dedicated to the exploration, development, and responsible stewardship of critical mineral assets. With a primary focus on antimony, Xtra Energy is advancing a growing portfolio of high-grade domestic projects aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains. Through environmentally responsible practices and strategic project development, the company is positioning itself to become a leading supplier of antimony-based ore in North America.

