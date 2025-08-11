Xtra Energy Corp.: Major Antimony Deposit Discovered: American Antimony Corporation Confirms Thick, High-Grade Antimony-Gold Dike System at Arrance Mine

285-Foot Stibnite-Bearing Dike Intercepted With Exceptionally Low Arsenic Levels, Suggesting Favorable Metallurgy.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Xtra Energy Corporation (OTC PINK:XTPT), a U.S. based company dedicated to securing antimony, a critical mineral vital to national security for its use in defense, semiconductors, and energy storage, is pleased to provide its preliminary drilling report from the Arrance Mine, part of the flagship 4,194 acre American Antimony Project in Nevada's historic Bernice Canyon District.

Figure 1: The Arrance Mine, Highlighting the Felsite Dike-Part of Xtra Energy's American Antimony Project in Churchill County, Nevada.

Investors are cautioned that these results are preliminary, based primarily on visual logging and portable XRF field analysis, and remain subject to confirmation by certified third-party laboratory assays. Samples have been delivered to American Assay Laboratories in Reno, Nevada, and final results will be released following analysis and review by Company geologists.

Figure 2: Reverse circulation (RC) drill chips collected for third-party laboratory assay and analysis.

Program Overview

The initial Arrance Mine drilling program consisted of five reverse circulation (RC) drill holes targeting the main felsite dike structure. Of the five holes drilled, four intersected significant stibnite mineralization, and three holes also returned notable gold values from portable XRF screening. The work confirms the presence of a thick, steeply dipping, stibnite-bearing felsite dike system with encouraging gold credits.

Figure 3: Drill Plan at the Arrance Mine

Figure 4: Harris Exploration drilling at the Arrance Mine

Drill Highlights

Hole BC25-02 - First Visual Confirmation of In-Situ Stibnite

Collar: Lower adit area, Arrance Mine

Dip: -45°

Dike intercept: 115-140 ft (25 ft)

Strong, continuous stibnite mineralization throughout; intense QSP alteration

Represents first visual confirmation of in-situ mineralized felsite dike

Hole BC25-03 - "Spectacular Intercept"

Same pad as BC25-02; drilled at -20° dip

Dike intercept: 340-625 ft (285 ft continuous)

Strong stibnite mineralization throughout; intense alteration

Preliminary geometry: ~630 ft downhole (~500 ft vertical)

Gold (pXRF): 10 ft @ ~80.5 g/t Au (520-530 ft), including 5 ft @ 107 g/t Au 5 ft @ 190 g/t Au (565-570 ft)



Visible gold confirmed in both high-grade intervals

Arsenic levels are low and well below deleterious thresholds

Hole BC25-04 - South Step-Out

Located ~150 ft (50 m) south of BC25-02/03

Dike intercept: 110-145 ft (35 ft)

Visual Sb present; represents southern strike continuity of the dike

Hole BC25-05 - True Width Confirmation

Drilled between BC25-02 and BC25-03, opposite azimuth to measure true width

Dike intercept: 440-465 ft (25 ft)

Widespread disseminated stibnite and strong alteration

Estimated true width: 30-45 ft

Hole BC25-01 - Northern Periphery Test

Encountered felsite dikes at 30-65 ft and 205-225 ft

No significant visible stibnite; interpreted as peripheral alteration zone

Key Points

Drilling confirms a thick, steeply dipping, stibnite-bearing felsite dike at Arrance Mine

True width estimated at 30-45 ft

Apparent down-dip continuity of 285 ft in BC25-03, one of the thickest such intercepts documented in a U.S. Sb system in decades

Bonanza-grade gold (107 g/t and 190 g/t Au) in distinct zones within the dike

Low arsenic levels (<10-50 ppm pXRF) support favorable metallurgy

Figure 5: Preliminary geologic cross-section of Arrance Mine drill holes, illustrating dike geometry and mineralized zones. (Prepared by Robert Johansing M.S. Economic Geology, QP

Management Commentary

"The results from Arrance are extremely exciting," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO of Xtra Energy. "We have confirmed both the thickness and continuity of the mineralized dike, with visible stibnite and exceptionally low arsenic, plus the added benefit of bonanza gold zones. This combination of scale, grade, and metallurgy is rare in antimony systems. Inspired by recent government support for critical mineral projects, such as the U.S. Department of Defense's multibillion-dollar investment in MP Materials and the $24.8 million award to Perpetua Resources for antimony processing with FAST-41 permitting support, we look forward to advancing the Arrance project toward defining a domestic, world-class critical mineral resource that has the ability to help the U.S. with its national security interests."

About American Antimony Corporation

Operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

secretary@americanantimony.com

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

