

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has sent letters to the CEOs of the ten largest U.S. airlines making it clear that the Department of Transportation expects them to provide passengers with cash refunds as required by law.



In the letter, Secretary Buttigieg reminds airlines that the refund requirements in the FAA Reauthorization Act took effect upon enactment of the law on May 16.



In the letter, Buttigieg urges airlines to clearly and proactively inform passengers of their right to a refund whenever their flight is canceled or significantly changed.



Cash refunds - not vouchers or credits - must be automatic for passengers when they are owed.



The letter notes that airlines should make it easy for passengers to get free rebooking, meals, hotels, and/or transportation to and from hotels as promised during controllable disruptions.



If passengers opt for vouchers or credits after a canceled or significantly changed flight, they must be valid for at least five years.



The Transportation Secretary says he sent the letter to shed clarity and a shared understanding regarding the rights of air travelers and the obligations of U.S. and foreign airlines in the wake of air travel disruptions caused by the global technology outage earlier this month and the busy summer travel season.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX