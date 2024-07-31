Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a new pilot engagement with a top-five global medical device manufacturer ("MDM"). Cybeats is already serving three of the top ten largest global MDMs worldwide, and maintains a high conversion rate on pilots[2] into commercial contracts.[3]

"Commencing another pilot with a leader from the medical device space highlights the value and efficacy of SBOM Studio and the teams' capacity to service some of the largest companies worldwide. The product solves urgent cybersecurity market needs, especially with regulatory shifts in the healthcare sector that include mandated FDA requirements for the use of SBOMs," said Justin Leger, CEO, Cybeats.

SBOM Studio helps its clients achieve improved cybersecurity outcomes and significant ROI by automating and streamlining the software vulnerability lifecycle and SBOM management. One global Fortune 500 client of Cybeats saw a reduction of approximately 500 hours of effort for software-based projects with open-source components, representing 75% -or an estimated $50,000 USD- in savings per project. With the key benefits of vulnerability monitoring, automated risk analysis, and regulatory compliance, SBOM Studio serves a broad range of users in the software supply chain. As a global cybersecurity Company, Cybeats is proud to serve the needs of a diverse blue-chip customer base and is an emerging pioneer with the most compelling product offering for managing SBOM.[4]

The FDA's role in regulating cybersecurity for medical devices has significantly increased as the FDA can now reject or approve premarket submissions for medical devices based on whether they meet section 524B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). An important section 524B requirement is that medical device manufacturers (MDMs) provide a SBOM for the device's commercial, open source and off-the-shelf software components.[5]

Cybeats is a proud partner of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC)[6]: a global organization focused on enhancing cyber and physical security in the healthcare industry.[7] The global healthcare cybersecurity market is valued at approximately $18 billion and is expected to grow at 14.2% annually to over $35 billion by 2028[8].

Learn more here about how Cybeats can help you to manage risk and meet evolving cyber regulatory requirements.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

