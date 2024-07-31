On 29 July, Pan African Resources (PAF) announced it had produced 186,039oz gold in FY24 at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$1,350/oz. This was within the previously guided range of 186-190koz at an AISC of US$1,325-1,350/oz and was 212oz (0.1%) above our expectation of 185,827oz. Production guidance for FY25 was reiterated at 215-225koz (cf Edison's unchanged and relatively conservative forecast of 216.6koz). Our financial forecasts for FY24 remain little changed as a result of PAF's announcement. However, we have increased our forecasts for FY25 to reflect the gold price remaining high into H2 CY24.

