FedEx Corporation: FedEx Champions Education and Leadership for Diverse Students: Supporting APIA Scholars, LGBTQ+ Students, and HBCU Ambassadors

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / FedEx Corporation

Originally published in FedEx's 2023 FedEx Cares Report

Learning and Leadership

Our HBCU strategy

Engage: Use our channels and reach to raise awareness about the academic and career promise of HBCUs

Empower + Educate: Work with HBCUs to provide educational experiences that lead to career preparedness

Connect: Connect HBCU students with FedEx leaders to learn more about our business and various professional careers

In 2022, FedEx created the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program to prepare new cohorts of students for the workforce each year. The program provides leadership and career-ready skills to students from eight HBCUs through exposure to FedEx team members and leadership, and through unique learning experiences. The 2023 cohort kicked off in Los Angeles, California, and in addition to meeting with FedEx leadership, students celebrated Black excellence at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards, sponsored by FedEx.

Through the second cohort of the FedEx- HBCU Student Ambassador Program, we're preparing future leaders and the next generation for the workforce through tailored, hands-on programming. Jenny Robertson

Senior Vice President of Global Brand and Communications

Helping LGBTQ+ students excel in higher education

FedEx funds two, four-year flagship scholarships for the Point Foundation, which supports LGBTQ+ students who face disproportionate debt, bullying, and abuses in higher education when compared to their straight, cisgender peers. In addition to financial aid, Point provides every scholar with mentoring, coaching, and leadership development services. In 2023, Point announced its largest class of scholars in its 20+ year history.

The size of this class shows our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and gives Point the chance to continue to fight for much-needed change and equality in our country. Jorge Valencia

Point Executive Director and CEO

Supporting college to career for Asian and Pacific Islander American Scholars

FedEx supports the educational and career journeys of Asian and Pacific Islander American (APIA) students through our funding of APIA Scholars. Each year, we provide four-year scholarship awards to ten APIA students, the majority of whom are first-generation college students and/or living below the poverty line. As a complement to our scholarship funding, we support APIA Scholars' Professional Mentorship and Career Development program, which provides personalized support to find internship and full-time positions and helps students stay in school and kick-start their careers.

Meet Froilan Camacho

As one of the few students from Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, attending university in the U.S., Froilan is a first-generation student with a passion for veterinary care. The FedEx APIA Scholars scholarship is helping address the many financial hurdles that accompany a veterinary degree. Once back home, Froilan dreams of opening his own animal clinic and using his veterinary expertise to help his community preserve their farming culture.

Read more

