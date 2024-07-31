

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is awarding $427 million in funding for 245 airport-related infrastructure grants across 39 states to modernize and improve America's airports.



The projects are funded under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program for airport improvements such as terminal expansions and baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements, and air traffic infrastructure improvements.????



'Americans are flying in record numbers this summer, and the Biden-Harris Administration is continuing to invest in our nation's airports to make travel more convenient for passengers,' said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'The funding we're announcing, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help airports across the country make needed improvements to ensure safety and efficiency now and for years to come.'



Airports receiving funding include $29.4 million to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, $10.6 million to El Paso International Airport in Texas, $18.1 million to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in California, $24.9 million to Southwest Florida International Airport in Florida, $8.5 million to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota, and $13.6 million to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Kentucky.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX