

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that Pennsylvania will be the next new state to join IRS Direct File for Filing Season 2025.



Following a successful pilot program in 12 states that saw 140,000 taxpayers claim more than $90 million in refunds and save an estimated $5.6 million in filing fees using the free online filing tool, Treasury and the IRS announced Direct File would be made permanent and opened to all states.



Pennsylvania becomes the 13th state to offer Direct File to its residents following Oregon and New Jersey. At least 1.5 million Pennsylvanians will be eligible to use the free online filing tool next Filing Season.



'Thanks to President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians will be able to file their taxes online for free, directly with the IRS in Filing Season 2025. Direct File will save Pennsylvania taxpayers time and money and help ensure they receive the tax benefits for which they are eligible,' said U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen.



The Treasury Department said in a press release that its goal in the coming years is to expand the reach and tax scope of Direct File to provide an option for working-and middle-class taxpayers nationwide.



The average American spends $270 and 13 hours filing their taxes, according to the Taxpayer Burden Survey.



In Filing Season 2024, Direct File was available to taxpayers with simple tax situations in 12 states. The Pilot exceeded expectations with more than 140,000 Americans successfully filing in the five weeks the program was widely available. These filers claimed more than $90 million in refunds and saved an estimated $5.6 million in tax preparation fees on their federal returns alone.



