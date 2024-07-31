EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI Property Group
Luxembourg, 31 July 2024
CPI Property Group - Update on Cyprus Litigation
CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") has prepared an update for our stakeholders about the litigation filed against CPIPG and other parties in Cyprus.
Earlier today, the District Court of Nicosia decided to maintain in effect provisional orders granted in December 2022. The judgment does not introduce any new orders and does not address or decide the merits of the underlying case. It pertains solely to the continuation of the December 2022 procedural measures until the final resolution of the case.
CPIPG firmly believes that the litigation is unjustified and unfounded and intends to vigorously challenge today's decision through the appellate process.
We will continue to keep our stakeholders updated on further developments.
