Luxembourg, 14 April 2025



CPI Property Group S.A. ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), a leading European landlord, hereby publishes our sustainability statement, including EU Taxonomy, for the year ended 31 December 2024.



CPIPG continuously strives for improvements in our ESG reporting, and for the first time, we are pleased that our report has been substantially enhanced to meet the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). This sustainability statement is also covered by limited assurance from Ernst & Young. In 2024, we improved our CDP score to 'A' in Climate Change, which is the highest score awarded to corporations exemplifying "Leadership" in implementing current best practices and being open about our wide environmental efforts.



The Group set an ESG strategy with 16 clear goals - 6 Environmental, 5 Social and 5 Governance. During the year 2024, we conducted a double materiality assessment aimed at identifying impact of the Group's activities on the environment and society, as well as the associated sustainability risks and opportunities. The results of the assessment further reinforce our set targets are in the right areas of focus.



On the Environmental part, the Group's focus is mainly on greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction. Our commitment is to reduce the intensity by 32.4% per m² of property portfolio by 2030 compared with the 2019 baseline across all emissions Scopes 1-3. This target was validated by the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) back in July 2022. The total GHG intensity across the property portfolio outperformed the required 2024 target by 29.6%. Other environmental targets, such as water intensity reduction and increased waste recycling rates, were also met and improved upon.



On the Social front, the Group focuses on targets such as increasing the share of certified buildings, and green lease agreements being offered for all new commercial leases and renewals. In 2024, 39% of our portfolio in terms of GLA, and 47.7 % in terms of value was certified green. More than 95% of CPIPG's green buildings received a very strong certification which means BREEAM Very good and above and LEED Gold and above. Additionally, the Group is dedicated to creating a thriving environment for our employees. In 2024, women represented 35% of top management positions, exceeding our goal of at least 33% of females in management positions. Furthermore, employees received 25 hours of training and education on average, significantly exceeding the goal of a minimum of 8 hours annually.



On the Governance side, CPIPG emphasises its target through our business conduct set by rules, policies and procedures. The Group engaged White & Case to conduct a fresh review of our compliance, governance, related party transactions and other policies. Enhancements to governance were also suggested by White & Case and have been adopted by the Group. In addition, the Board of Directors welcomed Mirela Cova?a in December last year as our fourth independent board member, bringing the Group's board to 50% independent.



The Sustainability Statement 2024 is available on our website:



http://www.cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en



CPIPG is also pleased to announce our financial calendar as follows:



29 May 2025 (Thursday) Annual General Meeting.

30 May 2025 (Friday) 2025 Q1 Financial Information

29 August 2025 (Friday) 2025 Half Year Report

28 November 2025 (Friday) 2025 Q3 Financial Information

30 March 2026 (Monday) 2025 Annual Report



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com



