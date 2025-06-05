EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders



05.06.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST







CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 5 June 2025



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders



The extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") was held on 4 June 20205 in Luxembourg. Approximately 88.52 % of the voting rights were present or presented.



The EGM resolved to decrease the corporate capital of the Company by the amount of EUR 1,829,187.66 by means of cancellation of 182,918,766 shares held in treasury by the Company. The EGM also approved the modifications of the Company's articles of association reflecting the above capital decrease approved during the EGM.



The share capital of the Company now amounts to EUR 84,366,040.25 represented by 8,436,604,025 ordinary shares with par value of EUR 0.01. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights amounts to 8,436,604,025 as at 4 June 2025.



The EGM further resolved to amend the articles of association of the Company to provide for the terms of the issuance by the Company of beneficiary units (parts bénéficiaires), including the issuance of instruments convertible into beneficiary units, as well as the rights for an EGM to delegate authority to the Company's board of directors to issue such beneficiary units or instruments convertible into beneficiary units, and to delegate authority to the Company's board of directors to issue any such beneficiary units or instruments convertible into beneficiary units up to an aggregate amount of two billion five hundred million euro (EUR 2,500,000,000.00), or the equivalent in any other currency.



For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com



