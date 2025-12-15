KingsRock Advisors, LLC.: KingsRock Advisors Commemorates our Successful Advisory Assignments with CPI Property Group

Demonstrating the breadth and depth of our capabilities

NEW YORK and LONDON and STOCKHOLM and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingsRock Advisors, LLC ("KingsRock"), an independent global advisory firm, today commemorated the completion of a successful year of advisory assignments for CPI Property Group SA ("CPIPG").



In 2024, KingsRock were appointed by CPIPG as a strategic advisor for capital markets and more complex strategic transactions, loans, assets and securities, with the goal of navigating structural complexities and enhancing CPIPG's pricing, execution, and innovation.



In total, Håkan Wohlin, Founder and Managing Partner of KingsRock and the KingsRock team, including Sumit Chaudhary, Managing Director, Aidan Livingston, Senior Associate, and independent Senior Advisor Rodolphe Zellitch advised CPIPG's senior management on general corporate finance topics throughout the year. In addition to the general advisory assignment, the KingsRock team also advised on a number of specific transactions totaling nearly €4 billion including bond issuance, debt exchanges and repurchases, equity, structured equity, and credit facilities.



"Throughout 2025, KingsRock was our trusted partner behind the scenes of many of CPIPG's most successful capital markets transactions," said David Greenbaum, CEO of CPIPG. "Håkan and his team became our secret ingredient, helping us to identify opportunities, navigate a variety of structural as well as strategic complexities, and negotiate better outcomes."



"KingsRock is a strong believer in the quality of CPIPG's diversified real estate portfolio and the depth of its management team," said Håkan Wohlin, of KingsRock. "We view our skill set as highly complementary to CPIPG's need and its strong set of bigger banking relationships. It has been a genuine pleasure to provide high added value advice to the company in 2025. We look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come."

About KingsRock:



KingsRock Advisors, LLC headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an independent global advisory firm, with securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and SIPC, as well as KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, both wholly owned subsidiaries of KingsRock Advisors LLC.



Founded in 2020, KingsRock comprises a team of >50 full time professionals who advise on a wide range of corporate finance related matters, and private capital markets transactions including debt, hybrid, equity and M&A covering structures from vanilla to highly structured. The team has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.



KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides unconflicted strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms' bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 125 independent Senior Advisors across 50 countries, who bring decades of deal making experience.

