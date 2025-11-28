EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Real Estate
CPI Property Group
Additional Information and Post-Closing Events
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT*
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Administrative expenses
Net other business income
Other net financial result
Amortization, depreciation and impairments
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION*
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Total assets
EPRA NRV was €6,499 million as at 30 September 2025, representing an increase of 1.6% compared to 31 December 2024. The increase of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners and an increase in deferred tax on revaluations (€20.9 million).
GLOSSARY
APM RECONCILIATION[*]
* Includes pro-rata EBITDA/FFO for Q1-Q3 2025 and Q1-Q3 2024 of Equity accounted investees.
*Annualised.
28.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2237676
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2237676 28.11.2025 CET/CEST