EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
CPI Property Group
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 16 January 2026
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer
On 9 January 2026, CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Company") announced the intention to purchase up to 200,000,000 shares under CPIPG's share buy-back programme, and published the terms and conditions of the buy-back offer (the "Offer"). On 14 January 2026, the Company announced that a total of 192,010,309 shares were presented for tender (the "Tendered Shares").
Today, the Company announces the completion of the acquisition of 192,010,309 Tendered Shares for an aggregate price of €149 million (or €0.776 per one Tendered Share). CPIPG intends to cancel the Tendered Shares through a share capital reduction at the next general meeting.
Accordingly, CPIPG has acquired own shares not exceeding 5% of the voting rights. As of 16 January 2026, the Company directly holds 192,010,309 own shares, which represent approx. 2.28% of the total 8,436,604,025 shares outstanding. In addition, the Company's indirect subsidiary, Pietroni, holds 67,000,000 Company shares (0.79% of the total shares outstanding). On a consolidated basis, CPIPG thus holds and controls 259,010,309 own shares, which represent approximately 3.07% of the total 8,436,604,025 shares outstanding. The voting rights attached to these 259,010,309 own shares are suspended.
