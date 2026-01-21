EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Financing/ESG
CPI Property Group
Luxembourg, 21 January 2026
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Sustainable Finance Update
CPI Property Group ("CPIPG" or, together with our subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the publication of our updated Sustainable Finance Framework and our first European Green Bond Factsheet, both of which have been independently assessed by Moody's Ratings ("Moody's").
CPIPG has been at the forefront of sustainable finance in our region, issuing our first benchmark green bond in 2019, followed by sustainability-linked bonds and loans. The Group's updated Sustainable Finance Framework reflects our enhanced environmental targets, which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative ("SBTi") in alignment with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C scenario for scopes 1 and 2, as well as the latest voluntary guidelines outlined in the Green Bond Principles 2025, published by the International Capital Market Association ("ICMA").
Moody's, as an independent second-party opinion provider, evaluates both CPIPG's updated Sustainable Finance Framework and the European Green Bond Factsheet as "very good". The assessment confirmed alignment with best practices and recognized the framework's "significant" contribution to sustainability.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedI
