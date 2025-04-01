EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Real Estate
"During 2024, CPIPG made significant progress on reducing leverage and maintained high levels of liquidity while taking actions to integrate our recent acquisitions," said David Greenbaum, CEO. "In 2025, we will focus on operational performance and debt repayment while continuing to streamline our corporate structure."
Highlights of the 2024 financial year include:
Enhanced Sustainability Reporting
A full sustainability statement in accordance with the European sustainability reporting standards (ESRS) and EU taxonomy will be published in April 2025, including a limited assurance report.
Annual results webcast
CPIPG will host a webcast in relation to its financial results for 2024. The webcast will be held on Monday, 7 April 2025 at 2:00 pm CET / 1:00 pm UK.
Please register for the webcast in advance via the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5q5vj3af/
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Gross rental income
Gross rental income decreased by €8.6 million (0.9%) to €925.5 million in 2024. The change was driven by Group's disposals, partially offset by reclassification of hotel properties from owned/operating to investment property (and related reclassification from hotels income to gross rental income in income statement of €9.3 million).
Net valuation loss
Net valuation loss of €348.8 million in 2024 was represented primarily by GSG (€191.1 million), office and other assets at S IMMO (€78.8 million) and residential assets in the Czech Republic (€65.6 million).
Net hotel income
Net hotel income decreased by €32.2 million due to the deconsolidation of some hotels at the end of Q1 2024.
Interest expense
Net interest expense increased by €14.1. million (3.9%) in 2024 compared to 2023, mainly due to an overall increase in bond financing costs.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Total assets
Total assets decreased by €1,366.6 million (6.2%) to €20,563.7 million at 31 December 2024. The decrease relates primarily to disposals of investment property and property, plant and equipment.
Total liabilities decreased by €929.2 million (6.8%) to €12,743.9 million at 31 December 2024, primarily due to a decrease in financial debts (€ 1,586.5 million).
Total equity decreased by €437.4 million to €7,819.9 million at 31 December 2024. The movements of equity components were as follows:
EPRA NRV was €6,394 million as at 31 December 2024, representing a decrease of 9.1% compared to 31 December 2023. The decrease of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners.
Management Report 2024, chapters Glossary of terms, Key ratio reconciliations and EPRA performance; accessible at
http://cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en.
Audited documents will be available tonight at the following link:
http://www.cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en
2024 audited financial statements
2024 audited management report
[1] Due to the sale of a 50% stake in CPI Hotels, the hotel operating entity, income due from most hotel properties have been reclassified as rental income, as opposed to hotel income previously. Thus, the current hotel income figures are not comparable on a like-for-like basis to last year's figures.
