

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a recent report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), in 2023, nearly one-third of teenagers in the United States received mental health treatment.



The report was based on the findings of the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which involved in-person and online interviews with individuals aged 12 and older. The 2023 survey revealed that over 8 million adolescents aged 12 to 17 received mental health treatment, indicating an increase from 7.7 million in 2022.



SAMHSA Administrator Miriam Delphin-Rittmon expressed satisfaction with the increase in the number of people receiving mental health treatment in 2023 compared to the previous year. She emphasized that this trend reflects ongoing efforts to normalize and reduce the stigma around seeking mental health care.



The report noted a steady rise in the rate of adolescents receiving mental health treatment since 2009. Outpatient treatment was the most common form, with 59.8% of those receiving care opting for this option, which includes seeking help from school counselors or therapists' offices. Additionally, approximately 14.2% of adolescents received mental health services through telehealth, 13.9% were prescribed medication, and 3.5% were in inpatient facilities.



While the report shows positive improvements in the number of adolescents seeking help, Delphin-Rittmon stressed the importance of remaining dedicated to addressing mental health and substance use crises. She highlighted that the report indicates the need for continued efforts in this area.



