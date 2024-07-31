

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boar's Head Provisions Co., Inc. is recalling around additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products over listeria outbreak, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.



The announcement comes as further testing of a liverwurst sample, collected by the Maryland Department of Health, tested positive for the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes.



Food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.



The latest recall includes 71 products made between May 10 and July 29 under the Boar's Head and Old Country brand names, having 'sell by' dates from July 29 to October 17.



The recalled products were distributed to retail stores across the nation, bearing establishment number 'EST. 12612' or 'P-12612' inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. They were also exported to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama.



As of July 30, 2024, 34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.



The agency has urged customers to throw away impacted product or return it to the place of purchase. The retailers are also requested to not sell the recalled products.



