

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has introduced Advanced Voice Mode for a certain group of ChatGPT Plus users, surprising them with remarkably lifelike audio responses.



The new voice mode can respond in real time without any delay, as well as judge the speaker's emotional state based on their tone.



The feature was initially introduced during the GPT-4o launch event in May. However, it was criticized for sounding similar to actress Scarlett Johansson.



Later, OpenAI planned to launch it in late June, but was again delayed as the feature needed one more month to reach the company's bar to launch.



The AI company tested the AI model's voice capabilities with more than 100 testers, 'who collectively speak a total of 45 different languages, and represent 29 different geographies,' as per CNN.



To ensure safety, OpenAI has 'added new filters that will recognize and block certain requests to generate music or other copyrighted audio,' the company spokesperson Taya Christianson said.



The feature will be gradually rolled out for all Plus users in the fall of 2024.



