

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent presentation at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference brought attention to a study suggesting that regular consumption of ultra-processed red meat, such as hot dogs, bacon, sausage, salami, and bologna, might be linked to a higher risk of developing dementia later in life.



Dr. Yuhan Li, the lead author of the study and an assistant professor at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, explained that the research aimed to delve deeper into the potential impact of consuming processed and unprocessed meat on cognitive function and the risk of dementia.



The study, which tracked more than 130,000 adults in the United States over up to 43 years, found that 11,173 participants were diagnosed with dementia during this period. Those who consumed around two servings of processed red meat per week faced a 14% higher risk of dementia compared to those who ate less than three servings per month.



Moreover, the study revealed that swapping a daily serving of processed red meat with nuts and/or legumes was associated with a 20% lower risk of developing dementia and a decrease of 1.37 years in cognitive aging related to global cognition.



Dr. Richard Oakley from the Alzheimer's Society in the UK noted that the findings of the study imply that higher consumption of processed red meat is associated with an increased incidence of dementia, as well as poorer memory and cognitive abilities. However, he emphasized that the research only suggests an association and does not conclusively establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship between processed red meat and dementia.



