Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
31.07.24
08:14 Uhr
26,000 Euro
+0,200
+0,78 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,60027,60023:00
ACCESSWIRE
31.07.2024 22:14 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Reports Operating Results for Second Quarter 2024

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVTA), today reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second quarter 2024 versus second quarter 2023:

  • Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.27 versus $0.70.

  • Consolidated sales decreased 13.4% to $178.6 million. Comparable-store sales decreased 13.6%.

  • Gross profit margin was 60.4% compared to 60.5%.

Clarence H. Smith, Chairman and CEO said, "Our teams are continuing to evaluate all aspects of our business from top-line growth to operating efficiencies and cost reductions during this period in the demand cycle. Our experience informs these decisions and we are mindful of measures taken in the near-term and their potential impact on the Havertys brand.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of a second store serving the Indianapolis market. The former Bed, Bath, & Beyond store located in Greenwood, Indiana, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year. Our store growth strategy is on track with plans to open a net of five new stores in 2024 and 2025.

"Havertys' strong financial position enables us to make important investments during demand downturns as others retrench. These forward-looking preparations enhance our opportunities for greater success when the economic cycle improves."

Key Results

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales

$

178.6

$

206.3

$

362.6

$

431.0

Gross Profit

108.0

124.9

219.0

257.7

Gross profit as a % of sales

60.4

%

60.5

%

60.4

%

59.8

%

SGA

Variable

34.7

41.0

71.8

85.9

Fixed

68.4

69.0

140.7

142.5

Total

103.1

110.0

212.5

228.4

SGA as a % of sales

Variable

19.4

%

19.9

%

19.8

%

19.9

%

Fixed

38.3

%

33.4

%

38.8

%

33.1

%

Total

57.7

%

53.3

%

58.6

%

53.0

%

Pre-tax income

6.5

15.8

9.6

31.3

Pre-tax income as a % of sales

3.6

%

7.7

%

2.6

%

7.3

%

Net income

4.4

11.8

6.8

24.2

Net income as a % of sales

2.5

%

5.7

%

1.9

%

5.6

%

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS")

$

0.27

$

0.70

$

0.41

$

1.44

Other Financial and Operations Data

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

EBITDA (in millions)(1)

$

16.8

$

38.3

Sales per square foot

$

166

$

199

Average ticket

$

3,332

$

3,250

Liquidity Measures

Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Free Cash Flow

2024

2023

Cash Returns to Shareholders

2024

2023

Operating cash flow

$

17.5

$

40.1

Share repurchases

$

-

$

-

Dividends

10.1

9.4

Capital expenditures

(16.0

)

(40.5

)

Cash returns to shareholders

$

10.1

$

9.4

Free cash flow

$

1.5

$

(0.4

)

Cash at period end

$

116.1

$

116.1

(1) See the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics at the end of the release.

Second Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Compared to Same Period of 2023

  • Total sales down 13.4%, comp-store sales down 13.6% for the quarter. Total written sales were down 15.2% and written comp-store sales declined 15.8% for the quarter.

  • Gross profit margins decreased to 60.4% in 2024 from 60.5% in 2023. The decrease is driven by the change in the LIFO reserve which generated an immaterial impact on gross profit in 2024 compared to a positive impact of $3.4 million in 2023.

  • SG&A expenses were 57.7% of sales versus 53.3% and decreased $6.9 million. The primary drivers of this change are:

    • decrease in warehouse and delivery costs of $3.5 million primarily from reduced labor costs and lower expenditures for supplies and fuel.

  • decrease of $3.3 million in selling expenses as these are predominantly variable costs tied to commissioned-based compensation expense and third-party creditor costs.

  • decrease in administrative expenses of $1.6 million largely due to lower stock compensation costs.

  • decrease of $1.3 million in advertising expenses driven by reduced spending on television and interactive marketing.

  • increase in occupancy costs of $2.8 million primarily due to a reduction in rent expense in 2023 for a $1.8 million lease incentive payment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow for the Six Months ended June 30, 2024

  • Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at June 30, 2024 are $116.1 million.

  • Generated $17.5 million in cash from operating activities primarily from earnings and changes in working capital including a $1.6 million reduction in inventories, $2.9 million increase in customer deposits, and a $10.2 million decrease in accrued liabilities and vendor repayments.

  • Invested $16.0 million in capital expenditures.

  • Paid $10.1 million in quarterly cash dividends.

  • No debt outstanding at June 30, 2024 and credit availability of $80.0 million.

Expectations and Other

  • Our expectations for gross profit margins for 2024 are unchanged from our prior guidance and are between 60.0% to 60.5%. Gross profit margins fluctuate quarter to quarter in relation to our promotional cadence.

  • Fixed and discretionary expenses within SG&A for the full year of 2024 are expected to be in the $282.0 to $284.0 million range, an $8.0 million reduction in our previous guidance, primarily due to reduced costs for advertising, incentive compensation, and professional fees. Variable SG&A expenses for the full year of 2024 are anticipated to be in the 19.7% to 20.0% range, a decrease of 20 basis points in our previous guidance driven by third party credit expense and delivery costs.

  • Our effective tax rate for 2024 is expected to be 27.5%, excluding the impact from discrete items and any new tax legislation, an increase from our previous guidance of 26.5%.

  • Planned capital expenditures for the full year of 2024 are approximately $33.0 million. We expect retail square footage will increase approximately 3.4% in 2024 over 2023.


HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$

178,636

$

206,289

$

362,633

$

431,042

Cost of goods sold

70,652

81,394

143,630

173,363

Gross profit

107,984

124,895

219,003

257,679

Expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

103,099

110,016

212,455

228,377

Other expense (income), net

(101

)

14

(78

)

9

Total expenses

102,998

110,030

212,377

228,386

Income before interest and income taxes

4,986

14,865

6,626

29,293

Interest income, net

1,467

973

3,022

1,983

Income before income taxes

6,453

15,838

9,648

31,276

Income tax expense

2,015

4,046

2,817

7,112

Net income

$

4,438

$

11,792

$

6,831

$

24,164

Basic earnings per share:

Common Stock

$

0.27

$

0.73

$

0.42

$

1.49

Class A Common Stock

$

0.25

$

0.68

$

0.39

$

1.41

Diluted earnings per share:

Common Stock

$

0.27

$

0.70

$

0.41

$

1.44

Class A Common Stock

$

0.25

$

0.67

$

0.39

$

1.38

Cash dividends per share:

Common Stock

$

0.32

$

0.30

$

0.62

$

0.58

Class A Common Stock

$

0.30

$

0.28

$

0.58

$

0.54

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

June 30,
2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

109,942

$

120,635

$

109,143

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

6,125

7,142

6,959

Inventories

92,401

93,956

114,722

Prepaid expenses

16,445

17,067

11,734

Other current assets

15,497

12,793

14,914

Total current assets

240,410

251,593

257,472

Property and equipment, net

177,449

171,588

169,091

Right-of-use lease assets

195,000

202,306

199,698

Deferred income taxes

15,478

15,641

16,829

Other assets

13,768

13,005

13,100

Total assets

$

642,105

$

654,133

$

656,190

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

18,058

$

18,781

$

20,289

Customer deposits

38,731

35,837

45,589

Accrued liabilities

37,090

46,289

41,798

Current lease liabilities

36,561

37,357

36,799

Total current liabilities

130,440

138,264

144,475

Noncurrent lease liabilities

176,940

180,397

178,835

Other liabilities

27,627

27,106

27,297

Total liabilities

335,007

345,767

350,607

Stockholders' equity

307,098

308,366

305,583

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

642,105

$

654,133

$

656,190

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net income

$

6,831

$

24,164

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

10,147

9,017

Share-based compensation expense

4,130

4,439

Other

1,314

(256

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Inventories

1,555

3,611

Customer deposits

2,894

(2,380

)

Other assets and liabilities

916

11,637

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(10,245

)

(10,104

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

17,542

40,128

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Capital expenditures

(15,952

)

(40,482

)

Proceeds from sale of land, property and equipment

52

23

Net cash used in investing activities

(15,900

)

(40,459

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Dividends paid

(10,070

)

(9,414

)

Taxes on vested restricted shares

(3,282

)

(4,083

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(13,352

)

(13,497

)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents during the period

(11,710

)

(13,828

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

127,777

129,930

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$

116,067

$

116,102

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors.

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to EBITDA

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2024

2023

Income before income taxes, as reported

$

9,648

$

31,276

Interest income, net

(3,022

)

(1,983

)

Depreciation

10,147

9,017

EBITDA

$

16,773

$

38,310

Comparable Store Sales?

Comparable-store or "comp-store" sales is a measure which indicates the performance of our existing stores and website by comparing the sales growth for stores and online for a particular month over the corresponding month in the prior year. Stores are considered non-comparable if they were not open during the corresponding month or if the selling square footage has been changed significantly.

Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A Expense?

We include substantially all our occupancy and home delivery costs in SG&A expense as well as a portion of our warehousing expenses.? Accordingly, our gross profit may not be comparable to those entities that include these costs in cost of goods sold.??

We classify our SG&A expenses as either variable or fixed and discretionary.? Our variable expenses are comprised of selling and delivery costs.? Selling expenses are primarily compensation and related benefits for our commission-based sales associates, the discount we pay for third party financing of customer sales and transaction fees for credit card usage.? We do not outsource delivery, so these costs include personnel, fuel, and other expenses related to this function.? Fixed and discretionary expenses are comprised of rent, depreciation and amortization and other occupancy costs for stores, warehouses and offices, and all advertising and administrative costs.?

Conference Call Information

The company invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on August 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET at its website, ir.havertys.com. If you cannot listen live, a replay will be available on the day of the conference call at the website at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 125 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.?

Safe Harbor?

This press release contains, and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations for retail and operating margins, selling square footage and capital expenditures for 2024, our liquidity position to continue to fund our growth plans, and our efforts and initiatives to execute our strategic plan.?

We caution that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, and they should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: disruptions in our suppliers' operations; changes in national and international legislation or government regulations or policies, including changes to import tariffs and the unpredictability of such changes; failure of vendors to meet our quality control standards or to react to changes in legislative or regulatory frameworks; disruptions in our distribution centers; changes in general economic conditions, including unemployment, inflation (including the impact of tariffs); labor shortages and the Company's ability to successfully attract and retain employees in the current labor market; uncertain credit markets and other macroeconomic conditions; competitive product, service and pricing pressures; failure or weakness in our disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting; disruptions caused by a failure or breach of the Company's information systems and information technology infrastructure, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 and from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements describe our expectations only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports filed with the SEC.?

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.