WKN: A0KEXP | ISIN: US29977A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: QGJ
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 09:32
199,00 Euro
-4,33 % -9,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2025 20:38 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Announces Participation in 5th Annual Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) announced today that the company will participate in the 5th Annual Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10th, 2025. The presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.havertys.com.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
investor.relations@havertys.com

Steven G. Burdette
President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard B. Hare
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/havertys-announces-participation-in-5th-annual-evercore-consumer-and-r-1035473

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
