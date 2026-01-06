Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Announces Participation in the 2026 ICR Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that Steven G. Burdette, President and CEO, and Richard B. Hare, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in the 2026 ICR Conference on Monday, January 12, and Tuesday, January 13, 2026. To schedule a meeting, please contact your conference representative.

There will be a fireside chat presentation on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 9:30 am EST. The presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.havertys.com.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900

investor.relations@havertys.com

Tiffany Hinkle

Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.

