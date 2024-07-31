Xcyte Digital Corp. Announces Advanced AI-Powered Captioning and Translation Features

Webinar.net's Newly Launched Captioning and Translation Features Broadens Platform's Customer Appeal

Leveraging AWS Technology to Enhance Accessibility and Global Reach

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte" or the "Company"), a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation applications for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events that enhance participant engagement announces the launch of its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered captioning and translation features. This significant upgrade in the recently acquired Webinar.net platform leverages Amazon Web Services (AWS) speech-to-text AI technology to offer real-time captions, multi-language support, and advanced editing capabilities.

These newly launched captioning and translation features will be included in all existing and new Webinar.net subscriptions at no additional cost. This launch demonstrates the Company's commitment to providing value to its customers, by increasing the attractiveness of the Webinar.net platform to a wider range of audiences.

Key Features of the new release, include:

Live Captions in 10 Languages: Webinar.net now supports live captioning in all ten languages currently offered on its platform (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese, French, Spanish [Latin America], Japanese, Korean, German and Italian), enhancing accessibility for diverse audiences; Speaker Language Identification: The system can automatically detect and identify different speakers' languages, facilitating seamless multilingual events; Real-Time Text Translation: Users can translate captions from any supported language to other supported languages in real-time, breaking down language barriers for global audiences; On-Demand Caption Generation: The platform now offers the ability to generate caption files for on-demand content, improving the accessibility of recorded webinars and presentations; Advanced Caption Editing: A new Lab feature allows users to download and edit caption files, ensuring accuracy and customization of transcripts

"Captioning and translation are features sorely lacking in the events sector," said Randy Selman, CEO of Xcyte Digital. "By harnessing the power of AI and AWS's speech-to-text technology, we're not only enhancing accessibility of the Webinar.net platform but also enabling our clients to reach global audiences more effectively, growing our Company's addressable market".

About Xcyte Digital Inc.

Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT) is a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation applications for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte's cost-effective, multi-platform subscription model to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Xcyte Digital Corp.

Randy Selman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (647) 777 7501

Email: investment@xcytedigital.com

Investor Relations

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 777 7501

To receive Xcyte investor news, please sign up at https://xcytedigital.com/investors/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Xcyte Digital Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com