

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $335.341 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $15.422 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $2.533 billion from $2.629 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.67



