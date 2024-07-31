

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qiagen NV (QGEN):



Earnings: -$183 million in Q2 vs. $81 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.83 in Q2 vs. $0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $123 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $496 million in Q2 vs. $495 million in the same period last year.



