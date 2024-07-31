

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $141.3 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $138.6 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $156.1 million or $2.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $807.2 million from $846.2 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $141.3 Mln. vs. $138.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.86 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $807.2 Mln vs. $846.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.61 - $1.66 Full year EPS guidance: $6.85 - $6.95



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX