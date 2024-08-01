

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $130.0 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $69.53 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $594.14 million from $496.60 million last year.



Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $130.0 Mln. vs. $69.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $594.14 Mln vs. $496.60 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX