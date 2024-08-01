

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA (BUD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.472 billion, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $339 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA reported adjusted earnings of $1.811 billion or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $15.333 billion from $15.120 billion last year.



Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.472 Bln. vs. $339 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $15.333 Bln vs. $15.120 Bln last year.



