

BONN (dpa-AFX) - DHL Group reported second quarter net profit of 744 million euros, a decline of 23.9% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.63 euros, down 21.3%. Operating profit or EBIT was below the prior-year level at 1.35 billion euros compared to 1.7 billion euros. Second quarter revenue was 20.64 billion euros, up 2.7%.



The Group confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2024. It anticipates EBIT of between 6.0 billion euros and 6.6 billion euros. For medium-term forecast for 2026, DHL Group continues to expect an operating profit of between 7.5 billion euros and 8.5 billion euros.



Melanie Kreis, CFO DHL Group, said: 'Thanks to our unique logistics portfolio we are well prepared for when global trade regains momentum.'



