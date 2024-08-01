Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024
PR Newswire
01.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
Everest Global Plc - Appointment of Company Secretary and Change of Registered Office



PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

1 August 2024

Everest Global plc

("Company")

Appointment of Company Secretary and change of Registered Office

The Company announces that with immediate effect Mr Michael Bennett has been appointed Company Secretary of the Company and that it has changed its registered office to:.

Hill Dickinson LLP, 7th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Everest Global plc
Andy Sui, Chief Executive OfficerRob Scott, Non-Executive Director +44 (0) 776 775 1787+27 (0)84 6006 001
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Turner / Emily Staples+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897

