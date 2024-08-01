Everest Global Plc - Appointment of Company Secretary and Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

1 August 2024

Everest Global plc

("Company")

Appointment of Company Secretary and change of Registered Office

The Company announces that with immediate effect Mr Michael Bennett has been appointed Company Secretary of the Company and that it has changed its registered office to:.

Hill Dickinson LLP, 7th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact: