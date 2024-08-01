

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK), formerly known as Telecom Italia SpA, Thursday reported like-for-like revenues of 7.112 billion euros for the first half, 3.5 percent higher than 6.871 billion euros in the same period last year.



Service revenue for the period increased 4 percent year-on-year to 6.7 billion euros.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization grew 9.4 percent to 2.139 billion euros from 1.956 billion euros a year ago.



EBITDA After Lease rose 13 percent year-over-year to 1.8 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its full-year outlook.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX