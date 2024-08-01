

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L), a packaging and paper group, Thursday reported profit before from continuing operations of 296 million euros for the first half lower than 418 million euros in the same period last year, primarily due to decreased revenue.



Excluding special items, underlying profit before tax was 323 million euros, down from 439 million euros a year ago.



Operating profit decreased to 328 million euros from 460 million euros last year.



Underlying operating profit also dropped to 355 million euros from 481 million euros a year ago.



Profit from continuing operations declined to 225 million euros or 44.5 cents per share from 321 million euros or 63.7 cents per share in the previous year.



Underlying earnings were 252 million euros or 50.5 cents per share, down from 337 million euros or 67 cents per share last year.



Underlying EBITDA was 565 million euros, down from 680 million euros a year ago.



Revenue for the period declined to 3.739 billion euros from 3.881 billion euros in the previous year.



The company said an interim dividend of 23.33 euro cents per share will be paid on September 27 to shareholders on the register on August 23.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX